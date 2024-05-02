Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Director Buys $641,300.00 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hexcel Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

