Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
