Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.11% of Hillenbrand worth $138,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.