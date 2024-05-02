Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hillenbrand

In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

