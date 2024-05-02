HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for HNI in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

HNI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE HNI opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. HNI has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $45.47.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNI. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $124,990.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,772.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 94.81%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

