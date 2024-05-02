Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,813,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

