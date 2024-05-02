Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $148.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average is $143.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

