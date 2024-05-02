Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 303.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

