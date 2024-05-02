Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 633.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,196,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VUG stock opened at $332.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.92 and its 200-day moving average is $316.33. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.28 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

