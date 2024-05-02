Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $385,000 in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Transcat by 103.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 196.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at $5,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $949.23 million, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $116.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

