Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

