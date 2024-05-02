Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.80. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $296.45 and a 52-week high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.