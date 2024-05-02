Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,082,000 after buying an additional 56,325 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $64.09 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

