Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM opened at $276.26 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.78 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.58 and a 200-day moving average of $332.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.21.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

