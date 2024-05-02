HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

HSBC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 102.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

NYSE HSBC opened at $44.59 on Thursday. HSBC has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

