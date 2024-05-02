HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 830

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 830 ($10.43) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 826.69 ($10.38).

Get HSBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

HSBA opened at GBX 697.50 ($8.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 626.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 619.08. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 703.40 ($8.84). The company has a market cap of £131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.