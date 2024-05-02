HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.38

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSS Hire Group Price Performance

HSS stock opened at GBX 8.34 ($0.10) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.98. HSS Hire Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.75 ($0.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99. The company has a market capitalization of £58.80 million, a PE ratio of 292.67 and a beta of 0.19.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

