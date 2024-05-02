HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.38

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HSS Hire Group Price Performance
HSS stock opened at GBX 8.34 ($0.10) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.98. HSS Hire Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.75 ($0.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99. The company has a market capitalization of £58.80 million, a PE ratio of 292.67 and a beta of 0.19.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
