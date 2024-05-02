Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $30.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.68. 449,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,553. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
