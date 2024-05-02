Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $30.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.68. 449,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,553. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

