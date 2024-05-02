Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

HURN opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $28,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $3,939,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

