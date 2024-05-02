ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Shares of ICFI opened at $143.93 on Thursday.

Shares of ICFI opened at $143.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.72. ICF International has a 52 week low of $108.58 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

