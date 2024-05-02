ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.37. 1,153,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

