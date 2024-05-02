ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.13. 2,014,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.79. The firm has a market cap of $416.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.