ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 75,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

