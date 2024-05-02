ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 75,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.