IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 4.52%.

IF Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

IROQ opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

About IF Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,706 shares during the period. IF Bancorp makes up 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 6.62% of IF Bancorp worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.