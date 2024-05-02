IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 4.52%.
IF Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
IROQ opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IF Bancorp
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.