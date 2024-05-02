Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.