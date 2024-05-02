Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Immunocore Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 69.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

