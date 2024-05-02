Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

IMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

