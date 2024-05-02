Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 64.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 413,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

