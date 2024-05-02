Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NGVT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Ingevity stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.77 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

