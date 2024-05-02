InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.89 million.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. InMode has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

