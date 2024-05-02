Insider Selling: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) VP Sells $35,343.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) VP Adrienne Uleau sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $35,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,103.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adrienne Uleau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of AMREP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $37,136.58.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Adrienne Uleau sold 1,833 shares of AMREP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $38,712.96.

AMREP Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AXR opened at $20.60 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

