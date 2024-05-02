Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,579,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,633,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $1,607,760.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $32,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $661,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $45.18.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $599,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

