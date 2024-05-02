Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,579,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,633,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $1,607,760.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $32,230.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $661,400.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $45.18.
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $599,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
