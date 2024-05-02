Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $131,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -303.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.