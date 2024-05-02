Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $131.57. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

