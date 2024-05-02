Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.44

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.44 and last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 43589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,695,722. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

