InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $93-97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.89 million. InterDigital also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-8.76 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get InterDigital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Trading Up 6.2 %

InterDigital stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.01. The company had a trading volume of 265,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,133. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.