Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $371.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.35. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

