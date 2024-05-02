Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.