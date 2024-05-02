Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

