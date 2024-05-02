Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF remained flat at $36.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

