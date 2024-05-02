Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQJ stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $653.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.