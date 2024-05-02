Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.41 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:IPU opened at GBX 415.02 ($5.21) on Thursday. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a 52 week low of GBX 378 ($4.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 445 ($5.59). The stock has a market cap of £140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 410.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 410.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

In other Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller news, insider Mike Prentis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £16,440 ($20,650.67). Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

