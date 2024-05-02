Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $430.70 and last traded at $431.08. Approximately 7,769,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 45,472,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.75.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.61.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.