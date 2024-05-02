Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 40,004 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 3,511 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after buying an additional 255,155 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,131,000 after purchasing an additional 546,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,144,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,988,000 after buying an additional 1,040,843 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

