IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.600 EPS.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.41. 17,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,527. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock worth $2,595,508 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

