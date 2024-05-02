iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 7th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
IGSB opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
