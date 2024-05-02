iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on May 7th

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1837 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $50.23 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

