iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on May 7th

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1837 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $50.23 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.