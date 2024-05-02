iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

