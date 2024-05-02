iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after purchasing an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,739,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,990,000 after buying an additional 37,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,234,000 after buying an additional 442,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 1,036,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.