iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1498 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.40 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

